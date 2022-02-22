CrossFit Athletes are often under the most pressure to keep fit and shredded and have the most ripped bodies. With such expectations hanging over them, competitors like Annie Thorisdottir do their best to maintain a balance yet stay top of their game. Annie is especially careful because she's a new mother with so much to prove as a professional CrossFit athlete. She advocates for women's performance and education, wanting them to be everything they can dream of, with no inhibitions.
CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Bares Ripped Abs For Perfect Workout Plan
Pushing The Boundaries
Annie says she loves pushing boundaries with her teammates during training and enjoys doing it as a group. It helps her tap energy from the others and encourages them as well. She joined the day's routine in an all-black outfit with ankle-length leggings and a sports bra exposing her midriff. Although her stomach isn't flat yet due to her recent childbirth, the definition and shredded abs would still rival most regular women's bodies. Annie wears black sneakers for comfortable movement during the training while she ties her blonde hair in a messy ponytail.
"The best way to carry yourself through a partner workout with only assault bike and MUs? Choose a mellow playlist to keep the HR down. Unfortunately did not work today."
Giving Her Elbows Some Love
Annie includes elbow exercises (which are quite rare) in her routine, and she claims it's for the best. She uses tools to help with elbow mobility by swinging her arms back and forth and around, which is a really smart choice since most of the equipment in the CrossFit Games requires lifting. Strengthening her whole arm, including her wrists and elbows, would make weightlifting easier for the CrossFit athlete.
Building On Strength
Annie had the advantage of growing up in Iceland, where Strong Women weren't a pariah - in fact, Women's strength was encouraged, and she told Women's Health this much. Annie focuses her exercises on strength and muscle building during her Off-season, but when the Open-Season draws nearer, she switches to Sports training.
Since the CrossFit Opens start this Thursday, Feb. 24, Annie has shifted her focus to sports-oriented routines, preparing for the same challenges she'll face on the floor.
Rest Time
As far as Annie is concerned, Sundays are rest days. Since she became a mum, the Athlete has had to restructure her life to accommodate her little one and get everything done in the nick of time. She also grabs as much rest as she can so as not to overwhelm herself.