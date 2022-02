Jennifer Aniston is known for many things – her various classic films, being one of Hollywood's leading ladies, fashion sense. But it may be time to add health and wellness to that impressive list. It turns out that there's a lot going on behind the scenes to keep Aniston's impressive figure.

The Friends star continues to show that age is just a number. And at 53, Aniston is looking better than ever. So what is her secret? Well, Aniston has several ways she keeps those guns of steel.