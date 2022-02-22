CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Flaunts Ripped Arms Doing Deadlifts

Haley's workout routine follows a Super Consistent Strength Cycle consisting of deadlifts, squats, and weightlifting. According to WHOOP, "Behind every grueling WOD, PR, and podium finish, there’s an off-season spent laying the foundation." ⁣At the end of that interview, Haley revealed her big secret to success as "balance."

Here's one of her typical jump rope workout routines,

"3 Reps of 10 power clean @ 135/195, 100 double under, 100 ft. HS walk, 100 double under, 10 power clean @ 135/195, Rest 1:1."