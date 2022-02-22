CrossFit athlete Haley Adams may not be the number woman worldwide, but she's the 6th fittest in the USA according to 2021 rankings. The 21-year-old athlete trained under Rich Froning and worked up the ranks. She didn't get her impressive physique at 21 from weightlifting only as she includes dieting and general good health practices in her routine.
CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Flaunts Ripped Arms Doing Deadlifts
Haley's Power Workout Routine
Haley's workout routine follows a Super Consistent Strength Cycle consisting of deadlifts, squats, and weightlifting. According to WHOOP, "Behind every grueling WOD, PR, and podium finish, there’s an off-season spent laying the foundation." At the end of that interview, Haley revealed her big secret to success as "balance."
Here's one of her typical jump rope workout routines,
"3 Reps of 10 power clean @ 135/195, 100 double under, 100 ft. HS walk, 100 double under, 10 power clean @ 135/195, Rest 1:1."
What It Takes
The 21-year-old engages her quads and lower limbs with stationary cycling while defining her abs with multiple variations of crunches including upside-down knee reaches. Haley believes working hard in silence is the best decision so that the success would do all the talking. People can't ignore it, after all.
"You already have what it takes; make a plan, stick to it and commit to showing up one day at a time."
Haley's Diet
The CrossFit athlete doesn't joke with her meals too because "Good Food = Good Mood." She eats protein-filled meals including shakes after a workout to recoup energy after rigorous exercises. Haley is also a NOCCO partner and she promotes the sugar-free, carbs-free, BCAA, and Vitamin-filled drink as a good pre-workout alternative to coffee. When it's time to sleep, she drinks BEAM dream to help her fall asleep and stay asleep.
Haley Adams Is Ready For Open Season This Weekend
Haley is fired up for the season and ready to work, and she's been training in advance. The 2022 Opens would start this Thurs. Feb. 24, until Mar. 14 then, the Quarterfinals would kick off ten days later to give the athlete's body time to recover. The qualifiers for the Semi-Finals would last until Apr. 24 then, another break (though lesser) for only six days. Between May 20 and June 12, the Semi-Finalists would battle it out. Then, the main event - Finals - would hold from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.
Let's hope Haley would make it till August and give us a great performance.