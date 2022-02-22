'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Claims Dolores 'Doesn't Like' Her, Talks Bill's Affair

Jennifer Aydin is getting real about her relationship with Dolores Catania, who she stars alongside on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While appearing on an episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, Aydin admitted that while she believes Catania often has her back on the Bravo reality show, she doesn't feel her compassion is coming from a genuine place.

“She claims to defend me and she does in real life, she really does defend me. And I love her. And I think, 'You know what? She loves me in real life, and she's sometimes a jerk to me on the show.' But now I’m starting to realize she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show," Aydin explained.