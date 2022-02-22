Jennifer Aydin used to think that she and Dolores Catania simply had innocent tiffs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But now, she believes her Bravo co-star doesn't actually like her at all.
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Claims Dolores 'Doesn't Like' Her, Talks Bill's Affair
Jennifer Aydin Says Dolores Catania Defends Her In 'Real Life'
Jennifer Aydin is getting real about her relationship with Dolores Catania, who she stars alongside on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
While appearing on an episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, Aydin admitted that while she believes Catania often has her back on the Bravo reality show, she doesn't feel her compassion is coming from a genuine place.
“She claims to defend me and she does in real life, she really does defend me. And I love her. And I think, 'You know what? She loves me in real life, and she's sometimes a jerk to me on the show.' But now I’m starting to realize she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show," Aydin explained.
Jennifer Aydin Hopes They Can Make Amends
While Aydin and Catania aren't in a great place today, Aydin said she was hopeful that they would be able to mend their relationship at the upcoming taping of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion.
"I don’t know where we stand [today]. I just know some of the things I saw [this season] were really hurtful. And hopefully we can try and work it out at the reunion," she stated.
Jennifer Aydin Didn't Expose Bill's Affair Because She Thought It Would Be 'Selfish'
Speaking of her decision to hide Bill's affair, which Margaret Josephs exposed on the season 12 premiere, Aydin said she did so because of the other people involved.
“There were times where I thought ‘should I open up to them [the Housewives], should I tell them what happened to me [infidelity]?’ And then I thought, ‘No, that is so selfish of me. I am going to talk about this and make a story, for what, a story?’" she wondered. "No, [think of] my kids. I am not here to protect Bill, but I will protect my children.”
Teresa Giudice Isn't Inviting The Entire 'RHONJ' Cast To Wedding
Also during the interview, Aydin said that when it comes to Teresa Giudice's upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas, she knows that not all of the Real Housewives of New Jersey women will be included.
“All I will say about that, is the whole cast will NOT be invited to the wedding.”
To see more of Aydin, Catania, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.