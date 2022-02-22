NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson To Nets, Ben Simmons To Pelicans In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

If they struggle in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, some believe that the Nets could explore moving Simmons again next summer. One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Nets in the potential deal involving Simmons is the New Orleans Pelicans. On Twitter, Fletcher Mackel of WDSU New Orleans came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nets to swap Simmons for Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nets would be sending Simmons to the Pelicans in exchange for a trade package that includes Williamson, Devonte' Graham, and Garrett Temple.