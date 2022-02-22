The Wheel Of Time actress owned the red carpet in Dior.
Rosamund Pike Dazzles In Dior
Rosamund Joined Several Celebrities For Dior’s Show In Paris
Dior made a huge splash for their Spring/Summer Haute Couture Show in Paris recently and Rosamund Pike was one of the guests that made quite the entrance on the red carpet in Paris. The award-winning actress wore a tufted black quilted coat paired with a white cotton shirt and black tie and added accessories to seal the sartorial deal – a Dior gem with diamonds in white gold. Other celebrities in attendance included Cara Delevingne, Beatrice Borromeo, and Chiara Ferrini. The year’s event was a celebration of haute couture and embroidery, showcasing the label's commitment to creative excellence and attention to the smallest of details.
Pike’s Peak
Rosamund is currently making waves on the hit Amazon show Wheel of Time, which is based on the book series by Brandon Sanderson that has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The show has been met with general praise, and with one of the biggest budgets in Hollywood, the production team has spared no expense in bringing the intricate world to fans of the book.
'Wheel Of Time' Renewed For Season 2
Amazon announced that a second season was already set before the first season ended, and Pike has been filming the series for the last two years in eastern Europe. The actress’ level of commitment is unprecedented for an actress of her stature, but Pike has embraced the stability it has allowed in her family life. In fact, she has moved her entire family to Prague, including her husband and kids.
'Wheel Of Time' Boasts An International Cast
The big-budget series has a slew of international stars appearing in the series, and the big question now is how much of the books will be adapted for the television series, which is currently racing through the first few in the series. According to reports, there are nearly 3,000 characters in the series and with only season 1 released, viewers will have to wait and see who else pops up on the screen for the mythical tale.
When Will Season 2 Premiere?
Currently, there is no announcement on the release of season 2, but for now, fans will have to settle for Rosamund looking the part on the red carpet for the time being. But with Rosamund’s character Moirane Damodred usually covered in large garbs and robes, it has been met with warm praise to see the actress in a Dior outfit that speaks to her character.