People Backstage 'Blown Away' By Becky Lynch Vs Lita Match

Lita had her first championship match in WWE since 2006 at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She looked like she hasn't lost a step either. According to a report from PW Insider, a number of people backstage were completely blown away by the match. In particular, Lita's performance after having been gone from the ring for so long was praised heavily. At 46-years-old, Lita proved she can still go and has what it takes for one last run in the company.

As for Becky Lynch, she now moves on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania in what should be a classic match between the two.

