After ending their playoff drought last season, the New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite improving their roster last summer, the Knicks are currently one of the most disappointing teams this season. Before the All-Star break, the Knicks have lost nine of their last 10 games and are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 25-34 record.
'Everything Is On The Table': Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Hints At Big Changes
Coach Tom Thibodeau Hints At Major Changes
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was named Coach of the Year last season, is clearly not happy with how his team is performing on both ends of the floor. Before the All-Star weekend, the Knicks suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets team that were playing without their three superstars - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. After their game against the Nets, Thibodeau hints at major changes that would happen to his team.
"Everything is on the table now," Thibodeau said.
Focusing On Young Players' Development
It's only necessary for Thibodeau and the Knicks to make major changes, especially now that most people are already considering them as a lottery team. Though there's no guarantee that it would make them more competitive, the 64-year-old mentor said that he wants to spend the remaining games of the 2021-22 NBA season focusing on the development of their young players.
“We’ve got a young team that can get better and that’s where we have to concentrate,” Thibodeau said. “Get these guys better. Look, [Mitchell Robinson’s] development, RJ’s development, Quentin’s development, [Quickley], Obi — that’s where our focus is, right, and Julius [Randle] is still young and can still grow.”
If Thibodeau pushes with his plan when the season resumes, it would likely mean a demotion and lesser playing time for Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier and more opportunity for the likes of Mile McBride, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, and Obi Toppin.
Will Knicks Fire Coach Tom Thibodeau?
With their struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Thibodeau and his future with the Knicks. Thibodeau and the Knicks still have time to turn things around but if they suffer a huge disappointment this season, Rodger Wyland of ESPN Radio 104.5 FM thinks there's a strong chance for the team to find a new head coach in the 2022 NBA offseason.
"If the New York Knicks don’t show some life in the second half of the season, than Head Coach Tom Thibodeau might have to go," Wyland said. "It’s seems crazy that Thibs could lose his job a year after being named coach of the year in the NBA, but the Knicks are a mess and Thibs is losing the locker room. When that happens in the NBA, the coach usually gets fired.