'Everything Is On The Table': Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Hints At Big Changes

It's only necessary for Thibodeau and the Knicks to make major changes, especially now that most people are already considering them as a lottery team. Though there's no guarantee that it would make them more competitive, the 64-year-old mentor said that he wants to spend the remaining games of the 2021-22 NBA season focusing on the development of their young players.

“We’ve got a young team that can get better and that’s where we have to concentrate,” Thibodeau said. “Get these guys better. Look, [Mitchell Robinson’s] development, RJ’s development, Quentin’s development, [Quickley], Obi — that’s where our focus is, right, and Julius [Randle] is still young and can still grow.”

If Thibodeau pushes with his plan when the season resumes, it would likely mean a demotion and lesser playing time for Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier and more opportunity for the likes of Mile McBride, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, and Obi Toppin.