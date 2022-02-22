Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini For Australian Adventure

Julia took to Instagram to explain her decision to withdraw.
“For everyone asking, the night before the big air, the IOC told me they no longer approved my board even [though] they approved it for slope … They told me I would be disqualified if I didn’t cover the logo and obligated me to literally draw on the base of my board with a sharpie," she wrote.
"Anyway, I dropped into the jump to see how the tailbone felt after taking a slam the other day in practice and after my base (was) altered, I had no speed for the jump and wasn't able to clear it several times. Was just feeling pretty physically and mentally drained from this distraction and the slam I took ... decided not to risk further injury even (though) that didn't appear to be the top priority of the IOC."