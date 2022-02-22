Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini For Australian Adventure

instagram | Julia Marino

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Julia Marino loves the water as much as she loves the snow.

The 24-year-old Olympian, who recently bagged silver for Team USA, doesn't let her busy schedule stop her from exploring the world. She shared one of her memorable trips in Australia, where she enjoyed a dip in Bondi Beach and also made friends with kangaroos.

Scroll below to see the pics.

Under The Sea

"Unda da sea 🦀," Julia posted a bikini pic, where she was seen grinning underwater while swimming.

The photo was taken on a trip to Australia back in 2016, before she nabbed her first Olympic medal. It looked like Julia had a lot of fun with her time away from snow and she even made a couple of new friends in the area.

She shared photos of herself feeding a couple of adorable kangaroos, who seemed to be so intrigued to meet the athlete.

Water Babe

While her usual backdrop is snow, Julia also loves spending time on the water.

The blonde beauty is a risk-taker when she is off on her water adventures. Whether jumping on a high cliff or riding the waves, she is down for a good time.

In a previous post, she admitted that surfing was much harder than she thought. She has years of training gliding on snow but the waves were a completely different ball game.

"Harder than I thought 😂....but so fun 🏄🏻‍♀️," she captioned the photo above.

First Olympic Medal

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

Following her win at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Julia is enjoying her first Olympic victory. She won silver on the women's slopestyle category and kicked off the first medal for Team USA.

Her Olympic journey, however, came to a close early, as the athlete decided to withdraw after a controversy with her viral Prada snowboard.

The International Olympic Committee deemed her Prada snowboard unacceptable, after previously approving it for use.

Prada Snowboard Controversy

Julia took to Instagram to explain her decision to withdraw.

“For everyone asking, the night before the big air, the IOC told me they no longer approved my board even [though] they approved it for slope … They told me I would be disqualified if I didn’t cover the logo and obligated me to literally draw on the base of my board with a sharpie," she wrote.

"Anyway, I dropped into the jump to see how the tailbone felt after taking a slam the other day in practice and after my base (was) altered, I had no speed for the jump and wasn't able to clear it several times. Was just feeling pretty physically and mentally drained from this distraction and the slam I took ... decided not to risk further injury even (though) that didn't appear to be the top priority of the IOC."

