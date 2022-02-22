Rhea Ripley And Bayley Tease Match At WrestleMania 38

On WWE RAW this week, Rhea Ripley defeated her former tag-team partner, Nikki ASH. After the match, Bayley sent her a message on Twitter asking if she was ready for a new opponent.

Bayley hasn't wrestled since June. She was injured while training for the Money in the Bank match last summer. She suffered a torn ACL that required surgery. There are rumors she could be ready to return soon, however.

Rhea Ripley responded to Bayley's Tweet as well. Scroll down to reveal what she said.