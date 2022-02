Even though we think of them as superhumans, NBA players are just like everybody else. They have hopes, dreams, suffer, and laugh like the rest of us.

That goes especially to those who didn't have a lot growing up, like Philadephia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Growing up in Cameroon, Embiid didn't even get into basketball until late. Moreover, his NBA journey was full of hurdles, as he struggled to get healthy early in his career and some analysts were quick to call him a bust.