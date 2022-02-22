Kim is back home and basking in the afterglow of Olympic success!
Chloe Kim Has A 'Good Old Time' Snuggling With Reese
The Latest
Chloe Is Back To Her Old Routine
Chloe Kim is one Olympian who obviously loves routine in her life, and with one of her latest Instagram posts, the gold medal winner gave her 900,000 followers a brief glimpse into her perfectly normal life outside of breaking records and winning medals. Sharing a sweet photo with her dog Reese, Chloe is beaming, commenting: “Been home for a week and it’s been a good old time.”
Chloe Is Now A 2-Time Gold Medal Winner
Doing what no woman has done before her, Kim made history in Beijing last week, securing the gold medal in the halfpipe final and becoming the first back-to-back winner in the event. The current snowboarding champion scored an unbelievable 94.00 on her first of three runs and never looked back!
Queen Of The Tricks
Chloe left little doubt as to her prowess at the Games, performing five tricks overall, featuring two 1080s, which are three full rotations before landing. As soon as she landed her first attempt, Kim seemed shocked by her accomplishment and fell to her knees in excitement. Even though she later fell on her other two attempts, the first was all that was necessary for Chloe to capture the gold medal and place her name in the record books for all time. Speaking out on her later attempts, Kim made the public aware of what was going on in her mind during the competition, stating:
“I was really excited to land my first run. I really struggled during practice, so it just felt unreal to be able to do that and pull it off. I’m really proud of myself for being able to push through and overcome that big mental battle I had before going into my first run.”
From Teen Star To Two-Time Champion
The native Californian first came on the scene with a gold for Team USA in 2018 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Then only 17 years of age, she became the youngest champion ever in snowboarding and brought a tremendous amount of attention to the sport, and became a role model for young girls everywhere.
Chloe Opens Up About Mental Illness
Since winning gold in 2018, Kim has been open about how she has struggled with mental health and the struggles that come with being a champion. She opined about her Olympic experience:
“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned after the last Olympics was just being as open as possible. It’s unfair to be expected to be perfect, and I’m not perfect in any way, but I think after my last Olympics I put that pressure on myself to be perfect at all times.”
Chloe’s openness has endeared her to fans and she is now a winner across the board and has made history that will live on forever!