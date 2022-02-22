Chloe Kim Has A 'Good Old Time' Snuggling With Reese

Chloe left little doubt as to her prowess at the Games, performing five tricks overall, featuring two 1080s, which are three full rotations before landing. As soon as she landed her first attempt, Kim seemed shocked by her accomplishment and fell to her knees in excitement. Even though she later fell on her other two attempts, the first was all that was necessary for Chloe to capture the gold medal and place her name in the record books for all time. Speaking out on her later attempts, Kim made the public aware of what was going on in her mind during the competition, stating:

“I was really excited to land my first run. I really struggled during practice, so it just felt unreal to be able to do that and pull it off. I’m really proud of myself for being able to push through and overcome that big mental battle I had before going into my first run.”