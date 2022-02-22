Erika Jayne, or should we say, Erika Rabbit, stunned in all red.
Erika Jayne Brings Jessica Rabbit To Life
The Latest
Jayne Does It Again!
Her fans already know what to expect, but for the passing observer, Erika Jayne is more than what meets the eye! But if that was all the blonde was bringing to the table, it would definitely be worth the price of admission. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for always being perfectly coiffed and put-together, so it was a surprise to absolutely no one at all that Jayne popped up on her Instagram feed being attended to like the princess she professes to be!
Erika, Serving Royal Realness
If Jessica Rabbit had a human counterpart, certainly it would be Erika, who took the cartoon character’s va-va-voom factor and ramped it up several notches. In her Instagram post, her 2.5 million followers can see Erika seductively staring into the camera as her platinum blonde locks are being tended to by an assistant. Serving an epic beat face and glittering diamond earrings, the red body-hugging dress adorning her body would be enough to make any real housewife bow down!
The Tribe Has Spoken
Captioning her own photo with “Jessica Rabbit”, her fans and admirers praised the look, but her fellow Housewives also chimed in as well, with Lisa Rinna commenting with several flame emojis and Dorit Kemsley calling the look “Gorgeous.”
Through The Dark, Into The Light
Despite all her recent legal battles and divorce drama from Tom Girardi, Erika has managed to keep her head up, with recent news that she be dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against Girardi. Both were sued in December 2020 for allegedly embezzling funds, and Jayne also received flack for her extravagant lifestyle as the legal battles continued around her. For her part, Jayne denies any illegal activities and intends to move on with her life and rise like a phoenix.
New Season, New Salary
Erika Jayne lives an extravagant lifestyle that many envy but she works hard for her money! While she was making big bucks for the 11th season of the hit television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but according to reports, she will be earning even more for season 12. After receiving $68,000 per episode of season 11, Jayne made in total $1.36 million over the course of the 20-episode season. There are no concrete reports on how much she will earn in season 12, but insiders claim it is a significant raise.