Grammy Award-winning pop star Ariana Grande attended the Broadway musical Wicked ahead of her role in the live-action remake. Last year, she revealed her part as Glinda the Good Witch of Oz, and she's mentioned that she doesn't take the role for granted. Her attendance at the Broadway production yesterday is proof that she meant every word she said.
Ariana Grande In Bustier Has A 'Special Experience'
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Warriors Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Golden State For Green, Poole & Wiseman
Ariana The Good
The 29-year-old is already channeling her inner Glinda as she attended the musical in a bubblegum pink bustier (the Good Witch's favorite color) and faded denim pants. She paired her corset-style top with a matching puffer coat and cream furry heels while she accessorized with pearls. Ariana spotted her signature high ponytail though she added a small swoop in front.
Ariana Grande Couldn't Get Enough Of The Cast
"what an unimaginably, indescribably special experience. @sunnybrittney & @lindsayheatherpearce you were both so incredibly stunning. it was an absolute honor meeting your Galinda & your Elphie !!!!floating home."
Ariana commended the cast's performance calling it "an indescribable special experience," while acknowledging she has big shoes to fill. She met with the lead characters Glinda (Brittney Johnson) and Eplhaba (Lindsay Heather) backstage and shared a professional moment with them.
A Surreal Experience
"You were so very, very brilliant. Truly an honor to see and hug and hear and witness you both. I am weeping! Still!," Ariana wrote on her Instagram story. She continued gushing saying, "Words simply do not suffice. Everyone was so remarkable. I feel so deeply to have experienced this tonight. Floating."
Lindsay then reposted her story calling Ariana, "A True Glinda," and Brittney also had kind words for the pop star in her Instagram post.
"What a treat having the future Miss Bubble Queen in the audience last night! @arianagrande you have such a kind and beautiful spirit. It was so lovely meeting you, and I can’t WAIT to see your take on this character whom we both love so much! I am so very proud of you."
A Compliment From The Wicked Witch
"What an honor to spend a moment with our beautiful Wicked movie Glinda girl @arianagrande.
Heather had more compliments for Ariana on her Instagram page attesting to her kindness and looking forward to her portrayal of Glinda the Good in the live-action.
Wicked The Movie
In November, Ariana Grande revealed to her fans The Arianators and the world that she'll portray the famous character from the Children's folklore alongside Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. They made their big announcement with similar facetime posts joking about Pink going good with Green (Elphaba's color).