'He Loves His Nieces So Much': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Addresses Joe's Feud With His Nieces

"That’s always rough ‘cause he loves his nieces so much, and I think the world knows that, so, you know, I don’t think I have to say too much about that. I think it’s very obvious on Joe’s face how much he loves them, and he gets put in a very hard position," Melissa explained in regard to the troublesome dilemma Joe was facing with the girls.

"He just can’t win when it’s like, he really doesn’t do anything at all to antagonize their father, and it’s just, he’s just not gonna win that conversation. So I think he just stays quiet and lets them say what they need to say," she continued.