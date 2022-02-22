'RHOSLC' Jen Shah Downsizes To New Home Amid Legal Drama

"After looking at many, many, many houses, we finally found something," Shah confirmed, via Bravo's Style & Living, to the cameras on the February 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "We're downsizing. It's not 9,000 square feet, it's about half of that. So I would like an A for effort because I'm doing the best I can with what I can do."

Since being accused of running a years-long telemarketing scheme, Shah has maintained her innocence. And, if that is, in fact, true, it would be safe to say that it's been heartbreaking for her to make such drastic changes to her lifestyle.