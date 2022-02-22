'RHOSLC' Jen Shah Downsizes To New Home Amid Legal Drama

instagram | Jen Shah

Jen Shah and her family were preparing to move into a new, smaller home on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as she coped with ongoing allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Jen Shah Was Arrested At The Start Of 'RHOSLC' Season 2

instagram | Jen Shah

Jen Shah was arrested on charges of money laundering and fraud during an early episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. So, when it comes to her decision to downsize to a smaller home amid production as she tended to the financial needs of her case, it appears that doing so was necessary. And, during the latest episode of season two, Shah spoke of the decision during a cast confessional.

Jen Shah's New Home Is Half The Size Of Her Former Pad

instagram | Jen Shah

"After looking at many, many, many houses, we finally found something," Shah confirmed, via Bravo's Style & Living, to the cameras on the February 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "We're downsizing. It's not 9,000 square feet, it's about half of that. So I would like an A for effort because I'm doing the best I can with what I can do."

Since being accused of running a years-long telemarketing scheme, Shah has maintained her innocence. And, if that is, in fact, true, it would be safe to say that it's been heartbreaking for her to make such drastic changes to her lifestyle.

Jen Shah Found Packing To Be Depressing

Although Shah has accepted that her life must change if she's going to beat the very serious charges that are pending against her, she made it clear that packing isn't her favorite thing as she and her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, prepared to move themselves and their children out of their former residence.

"I hate packing, period," Shah explained. "It's my least favorite thing to do. Even packing for a trip, I could be going to Hawaii, I still hate packing. Packing to downsize, that's depressing. Like, I'm acting like it's OK and I got this, and OK we're moving forward, but, like, this is hard for me."

Jen Shah Did Her Best To Accept Her New Circumstances

instagram | Jen Shah

Earlier on in the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah confirmed that she had moved out of her former Shah Chalet and into a different home.

"I loved the Shah Chalet," she said at the time. "But like all good things, everything comes to an end, just like our lease did. So we found the next best thing: Shah Chalet 2.0." 

