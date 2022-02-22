'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel's Daughter 'Traumatized' By Medical Crisis

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel recounted a scary medical incident on her TikTok page over the weekend.
Bethenny Frankel Was Traveling Internationally
Bethenny Frankel suffered an allergic reaction while enjoying a vacation dinner on Saturday night with her daughter Bryn, 11.
According to a report from PEOPLE on February 20, the Real Housewives of New York City alum made it clear to her server that she was "deathly allergic to fish." However, despite the stern warning to the restaurant's staff, Frankel was ultimately faced with a medical crisis after the restaurant served the wrong plate to her.
Bethenny Frankel Knew Something Was Wrong
"We realized too late and it was a crisis," Frankel explained on TikTok, noting that the "medical emergency" had "traumatized [her] daughter."
Looking back, Frankel said she quickly realized that something was wrong.
"I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different," she recalled. "And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."
Bethenny Frankel Hated That Bryn Was So Scared
After suffering the allergic reaction, Frankel was forced to receive multiple shots with her daughter, who she described as "very concerned and worried," nearby.
"It's just a lot of responsibility for her to feel to think about having to administer an EpiPen," Frankel told her fans and followers on TikTok.
Frankel also opened up about the ordeal on her Twitter page, saying that Bryn was "terrified while I slept," which she believed "was the worst part" of the whole thing.
Bethenny Frankel Hopes To Encourage Others To Be Safe
Although Frankel doesn't like causing concern in her young child, she said on Twitter that Bryn is "learning to be safe [and] prepared in how to act in a crisis."
"Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious [and] have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person's info that responds at all times," she added.
Then, in another message shared on Twitter, Frankel encouraged her online audience to always be safe and ready for a crisis if they, too, have food allergies.
"If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen [and] an antihistamine with you," she advised. "Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy and order something vegan, mistakes can happen."