'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel's Daughter 'Traumatized' By Medical Crisis

"We realized too late and it was a crisis," Frankel explained on TikTok, noting that the "medical emergency" had "traumatized [her] daughter."

Looking back, Frankel said she quickly realized that something was wrong.

"I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different," she recalled. "And I then asked a server — who was scared to tell me what was in it — and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."