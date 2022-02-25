Kim Kardashian Flaunts 24-Inch Waist In Skintight Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian and her famous, 24-inch waist were on show and giving a giant nod to Balenciaga recently. The 41-year-old makeup mogul spent months building up buzz as she repeatedly wore the luxury Spanish label - fans thinking Kim might have a brand deal coming up were right, although Kim definitely took her time making it official.

On February 1, Kim updated her Instagram to confirm she is Balenciaga's new face, and the look came complete with a skintight finish and the E! star flaunting her super-tiny waist. Check it out below.