Alexandra Daddario Stretches Barefoot In Alo Yoga

Alexandra Daddario is in a tiny and plunging sports bra and matching leggings for some outdoor stretching, and it's earning her cash. The 35-year-old actress is fast rising thanks to HBO series The White Lotus, and the brands are catching on fast. A recent Instagram share saw the blue-eyed beauty outdoors and on a lawn for some zen time, and she was shouting out all things Alo via her eye-catching outfit. Of course, fans got her famous figure, too. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga

Scroll for the photos. They came as a gallery and opened with Daddario on a terrace and surrounded by greenery. The actress was rocking a thin-strapped and low-cut sports bra in dark green-sleeve detailing afforded a bolero finish as Alexandra highlighted her cleavage, but there was a muscle showoff, too.

Daddario further wore leggings matching her top, with the abs on display as she was then seen stretching her arms up above her head while barefoot and on a lawn. The Baywatch bombshell also made sure fans saw her gorgeous smile in the first shot, a bit of a candid run. Swipe for all the photos below, just scroll for more.

Alo Yoga is muscling up. The brand adored by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco now has supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face, but it seems to be placing just as much value on Alexandra. Fans might be wondering what the star is getting paid - when the following is in the millions, it can be big bucks on Instagram.

What's She Getting Paid?

Per experts at Vox, pay on Instagram correlates with the number of followers. The outlet states:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."

Alexandra boasts 21.8 million followers.

Shouting Out Other Brands

Shortly after her Alo Yoga post, Daddario shared a red lips makeup video, one showing her getting glammed up as she name-dropped iconic French brand Dior. "The art of a red lip in under 30 seconds with @lotstar @dior," she wrote. Comments have recently been coming in from cult beauty brand Vintner's Daughter, possibly hinting at a new deal for Daddario. Check out her Instagram for more.

