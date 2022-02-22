Penelope Cruz Stuns In Leggy Dress

Shutterstock | 192643656

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz took to acting at the age of 15. She is known for her enthralling roles in several movie genres. The award-winning actress and model became successful at an early age and has gained the love of thousands of fans over the years.

 

Fans are often in search of a glimpse of beauty, and Penelope Cruz never fails to wow them. The 47-year old enjoys the thrill of having her fans swoon and gush over her pictures. As a result, her posts often receive huge comments and did the same with yet another lovely post she made. Get all the details below.

The Latest

'He Loves His Nieces So Much': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Addresses Joe's Feud With His Nieces

'RHOSLC' Jen Shah Downsizes To New Home Amid Legal Drama

'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel's Daughter 'Traumatized' By Medical Crisis

NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Warriors Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Golden State For Green, Poole & Wiseman

Ariana Grande In Bustier Has A 'Special Experience'

Penelope Looks Angelic In White

One of the most stunning posts Penelope shared was from a shoot for a Variety cover where she rocked several breathtaking looks that stole the hearts of her fans.

In the first slide, Penelope posed in a white long flowing gown with a high-slit at the front which gave fans a generous glimpse of her spotless figure and appealing legs. The dress also gave fans a glimpse of her cleavage. 

Entertainment

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Penelope Still Stuns In Black

Shutterstock | 758458

The second picture in Penelope's post featured the Spanish star in a black mini-dress and matching headscarf to finish off the look. The Parallel Mothers star rested her body on a yellow sofa.

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

Penelope Leaves Fans Awestruck

Getty | Pablo Cuadra

Fans were not only thrilled by the star's choice of clothes, stunning look, and spotless skin but were left in awe because of her simplicity and style of posture in the photos. 

In the first picture where Cruz was on a white flowing gown, she posed sitting on a stool with her legs crossed. She had her left hand on her chin and her right hand pressed down on her thigh. With some of her hair packed to the back, others fell on the left side of her face. Her eyes were bright, giving her a subtle and sultry look.

 

In the second snapshot, Penelope gave a gentle look, relaxing her arms on a mustard yellow sofa. One of her hands rested on the sofa while the other was held up to her head as a support. The stunning-looking model had her blonde-colored hair by the sides of her face making her prettier.

Awestruck Fans' Reactions

The stunning photos of Penelope Cruz attracted over 2,000 comments and 333,000 likes. 

"Exquisite beauty," commented one of her fans with a red love emoji. 

"Absolutely stunning," said another fan. 

Most of her other fans left comments in the Spanish language.

Penelope Has A Thing For White Dresses

Shutterstock | 2131613

In 2017, Penelope Cruz was spotted in a white feathered flowing gown with a high slit at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. The dress exposed her toned thighs. The elegant actress and model has also been seen on several other occasions on white flowing gowns. 

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones Swears This Healthy Concoction Gave Her ‘Amazing Results’

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Gabrielle Union In Shirtless Pantsuit Wishes 'A Sucka Would'

Minka Kelly Sounds Off On Sean Penn Romance Rumors

The Bradys Tour New Miami Mansion Worth $17M

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.