Penelope Cruz Stuns In Leggy Dress

Fans were not only thrilled by the star's choice of clothes, stunning look, and spotless skin but were left in awe because of her simplicity and style of posture in the photos.

In the first picture where Cruz was on a white flowing gown, she posed sitting on a stool with her legs crossed. She had her left hand on her chin and her right hand pressed down on her thigh. With some of her hair packed to the back, others fell on the left side of her face. Her eyes were bright, giving her a subtle and sultry look.

In the second snapshot, Penelope gave a gentle look, relaxing her arms on a mustard yellow sofa. One of her hands rested on the sofa while the other was held up to her head as a support. The stunning-looking model had her blonde-colored hair by the sides of her face making her prettier.