Being at the Olympics is the highlight of many athletes' careers, and they train four years in advance for that big moment, but it wasn't so for Naomi Osaka last year. The Tokyo 2020 (pushed back to 2021 because of Covid-19) took its toll on her mental health, and she flunked out of the challenge on round 3.

Now that she's back, Naomi attributes her failure to "unhappiness," though she plans to enjoy the game this time around.