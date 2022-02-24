Emily Ratajkowski All Cheeky In Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski has shown some major cheek as she both flaunts her supermodel figure and proves she's got real business brains. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to prove a steady brand ambassador on her 2017-founded Inamorata label's Instagram - the brand adored by stars including Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian has been branching out into clothing, but swimwear and lingerie are still the core.

A recent photo this month showed EmRata wearing a bit of both, this as she rocked a thong and printed matching top. Check it out below.