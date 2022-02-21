NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Sacrifice Austin Reaves To Dump Russell Westbrook To Knicks Next Summer

In a recent article, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Lakers to dump Westbrook to the Knicks in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, and Nerlens Noel.

As Afseth noted, the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick will be top-14 protected. If it won't convey in 2027, it would turn into the Lakers' 2028 second-round pick and the Washington Wizards' 2028 second-round pick.