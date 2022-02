The NBA is where amazing happens. And even though that seems like a corny motto and not much more, performances like the one Stephen Curry had during the All-Star Game are the living proof of that.

Curry proved again why he's the greatest shooter in basketball history, knocking down an NBA-record 16 three-pointers en route to 50 points and the All-Star MVP trophy, helping Team LeBron beat Team Durant 163-160.