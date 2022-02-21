'I'm Not Running Just To Run': Seahawk's DK Metcalf On Training For The 2024 Olympics

It's not unusual to see that NFL players used to thrive in multiple sports. Their athletic traits translate well to multiple disciplines and most of them even had a shot to become professional athletes in baseball, basketball, or even track.

That's the case with Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf, who's perhaps one of the fastest and most ripped players in the National Football League.

'It's Gonna Happen,' Says Metcalf

Despite his success in the gridiron, Metcalf is far from satisfied with his athletic dreams, as he's reportedly training to become an Olympian in 2024.

"Yeah, for sure," Metcalf told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report when asked about whether he was serious about training for the Olympics. "No, I'm not – no, I'm not just running just to run. I can do that on a track somewhere. I'm trying to, I'm trying to go to the Olympics. For sure, it's gonna happen," he added.

He's Still Working His Way Back From Injury

Metcalf finished last in the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games, logging a respectable 10.37-second sprint.

He's currently sidelined after undergoing a minor foot procedure, but he claims he's going to be back to full strength and determined to train in every offseason until he achieves his goal:

"I'm in a boot right now, so I can't, I can't do too much," Metcalf said. "But next year, I'm gonna start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter, or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024, you'll see me again."

Metcalf Is Entering A Contract Year

Even so, he should focus on getting back on the field as soon as possible to work out for a potential breakout campaign.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his 4-year rookie contract, meaning he'll be eligible for a huge contract extension, although the team is expected to go through a rebuilding process sooner rather than later:

"Pro Football Focus this week guessed that Seattle better be prepared to pay an awful lot, projecting Metcalf as worth a four-year deal totaling $84 million, or $21 million a season (he is due to make $3.9 million in 2022 in the last season of his rookie deal)," reported the Seattle Times. "That would be the third-highest ever given to a receiver in terms of average value behind Arizona’s Deandre Hopkins ($27.3 million) and Tennessee’s Julio Jones ($22 million)."

But not even all that money will give him the satisfaction of fulfilling his lifelong dream of being an Olympic athlete.

