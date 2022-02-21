'I'm Not Running Just To Run': Seahawk's DK Metcalf On Training For The 2024 Olympics

Even so, he should focus on getting back on the field as soon as possible to work out for a potential breakout campaign.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his 4-year rookie contract, meaning he'll be eligible for a huge contract extension, although the team is expected to go through a rebuilding process sooner rather than later:

"Pro Football Focus this week guessed that Seattle better be prepared to pay an awful lot, projecting Metcalf as worth a four-year deal totaling $84 million, or $21 million a season (he is due to make $3.9 million in 2022 in the last season of his rookie deal)," reported the Seattle Times. "That would be the third-highest ever given to a receiver in terms of average value behind Arizona’s Deandre Hopkins ($27.3 million) and Tennessee’s Julio Jones ($22 million)."

But not even all that money will give him the satisfaction of fulfilling his lifelong dream of being an Olympic athlete.