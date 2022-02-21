The Mad Men star sheds light on her follicular journey on social media and receives encouragement from fans.
January Jones Topless Shows Off 'Reverse Rattail’
January Gets Real With Her Hair
It’s not often that stars get this candid with their hair journeys, but that’s exactly what former Mad Men star January Jones is doing through her social media as she gives fans the inside information on what is going on on top and what goes on beyond the method and the madness. In addition to her Tik Tok posts that have become quite popular as of late, Jones also lamented that she had recently had a bad hair experience, and yet was open to sharing how she was plotting and planning to fix the issue to achieve the hair success she really wanted. Without question, it was definitely a process and a half!
How It Went Down
On her Tik Tok account, January shared with her fans how the pin curl method had left her less than satisfied, revealing: "So it didn't turn out exactly how I thought it would."
Fans were given an up-close visual of a frizzy short bob that had become so curly that it was positioned against her cheekbones. But after a bit of tinkering, viewers got to see the results on her Instagram account after working some finesse on their hair-raising situation and achieving better results.
Beauty: Before And After
Obviously, January toiled over her hair for quite a while, but perfection was not to be in the cards, yet she showed off the results nonetheless, admitting: "Before and after. Thought I’d wake up with Marilyn Monroe hair but…"
Her admission was met with encouraging compliments from her fans anyway, with many offering her after-care tips that would help her achieve the look she was ultimately after. If anything, January is no quitter and she ended up sharing another video that featured another method of fixing her hair. In the video that shows Jones in her bathroom with braided hair, she calls the style a ‘reverse rat rail’ and a mistake.
Successful Or Not?
Fans considered it a brave mission that January went on to share her results and not stop until she could produce a style she could be proud of. While many were unsure of how successful she would ultimately be, what was clear was that January was fine with the full disclosure and her candor has only endeared her more to her fans around the world!