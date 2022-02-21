Minka Kelly In Bikini 'Feels Good To Feel Good'

Minka Kelly flaunted her admirable figure at 41 in a modest grey-colored bikini as she basked in the sunlight under the palm tree. The actress, of course, wore protective clothing, including a wide-brimmed nude hat and dark sunshades to prevent sunburn. That explains her flawless skin despite the time spent in the scorching heat.

Minka positively glows as she laughs in delight, thinking about "how good she feels" at that moment. That's something a day on the beach would do to you.