Gabrielle and daughter Kaavia co-star in viral Instagram video.
Gabrielle Union In Shirtless Pantsuit Wishes 'A Sucka Would'
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Who doesn’t love a cute little video to brighten up their day every now and then? Gabrielle Union understands the importance of laughter in these times and she gives her fans a heavy dose of the cute with a new video of herself and daughter Kaavia giving us all the life we need. In the Instagram video, Gabrielle’s daughter Kaavia, who is only three years of age, is already displaying signs that she may join her mommy in the entertainment business in the very near future.
Giving The Side-Eye
Gabrielle is as stunning as ever and Kaavia is definitely her mother’s child (although she definitely has her father Dwayne Wade’s eyes!) as we see the two camping it up for the camera with significant side-eye, banter, and Kaavia imitating her mother in a mischievous way. The caption Gabrielle leaves says it all:
“She is me and I am her… wishin a sucka would.” She also added a caption to accompany the video itself, “Deadddddd”.
Scroll to watch the video.
Gabrielle’s Celebrity Friends React
Of course, it wasn’t just Gabrielle’s fans that reacted to the cute video in droves, but her celebrity friends couldn’t help but chime in on the mother-daughter lovefest as well, with Alicia Keys commenting, “love this” and Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon also liking this post in addition to others Gabrielle has posted. What’s not to love about this lovable duo as viewers see Kaavia mispronounce the word ‘video’ with ‘bideo’ and bobbing her head back and forth as she makes fun of her superstar mother. Kaavia is too cute for words and it is already abundantly clear that she is not shy at all when it comes to getting animated in front of a camera.
Gabrielle’s Journey To Kaavia
It’s been three years since Union and husband Dwayne Wade celebrated the news to the world of Kaavia being born via surrogate, and Gabrielle has been very candid about the struggles she went through to conceive and ultimately deciding to go the alternative route. Her candor has empowered not just her fans but women everywhere that are struggling to conceive and are looking for various options in order to do so.
Aside from being a mother to Kaavia, she is also a proud stepmother to Wade’s other children from previous relationships, showing that families come in every form and we should celebrate all of them.