NBA Rumors: Sixers 'Pretty Heavily Explored' Another Blockbuster Before James Harden Trade

However, it seems like Harden wasn't the only superstar that the Sixers aggressively pursued before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In an interview on The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Morey revealed that the Sixers "pretty heavily explored" another blockbuster trade before they engaged in a deal with the Nets.

"Obviously, lots of options that we had to consider," Morey said. "I think anytime you lock in one path, one scenario, you get in trouble in this league. And it's those other options that allow you to make the right deals and things like that. So I would say we had one other -- I would call it almost a very good option that we liked, but then it looked like the James thing could happen, so."