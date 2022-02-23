Chanel West Coast Serves 'Versace Mami' In Plunging Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast has kicked her fashion game into high gear in 2021, grabbing headlines for her carousel of designer outfits, and she's going just as strong in 2022. After turning heads in Gucci at The Crew League in January and rocking Mugler on the Jackass Forever red carpet earlier this month, the 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness co-host served up Versace chic with a side of hotness at the MUAHS Awards this weekend, going plunging in skintight neon.

The MTV face, whose middle name is a luxury label, shouted out the famous Italian brand on Instagram as she shared the look with her devoted following, spreading her action across two separate posts.

Scroll to take a look!