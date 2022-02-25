Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS For Gym Showoff

Kim Kardashian has been hitting her gym goals and making money simultaneously. The 41-year-old mogul went for an eye-popping display as she posed from her state-of-the-art gym recently, showing off a new look from her 2019-founded SKIMS brand and likely netting healthy profits as the post went live.

Kardashian did face backlash for allegedly Photoshopping her photo. Still, editing accusations don't seem to affect the E! star's bank balance - the latest sees it sky-rocketing to an estimated $1.8 billion. Check it out below.

SKIMS Alert In Gym Pic

Getty | fupp/Bauer-Griffin

Scroll for the snap. It showed the KKW Beauty founder all curves and muscles as she posed on brushed wood floors and amid resistance equipment. Kim had gone sporty, stylish, and very 2022, seen posing in a low-cut and scoop-neck bodysuit in slate blue - the shorts finish showed off her toned and tan legs as she also donned sneakers with purple accents.

Kim sent out a neutral gaze, also holding a water bottle and crossing one leg as she posed for the snap captioned: "Chin up or the crown slips." The post garnered over 3.7 million likes.

See More Photos Below

While many users sent the mom of four the thumbs-up, many lashed out - the Photoshop allegations quickly made headlines. "The side of the table is bended I never knew tables could bend," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Nooooo, not the curvy background." Kim has not addressed the backlash. Per The Daily Mail, though, it's just a "curve in the background."

Sticking to the concept of dreams and goals, Kim also updated via her stories, writing: "If you're out here working towards your dream and goals, I hope it works out for you. I'm rooting for you."

What Started It All

Kim founded SKIMS with its initial Kimono name - cultural backlash from Japan quickly saw the star forced to revamp her brand name, though.

"The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to "fixing" or changing a woman's natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back, or plunging neckline," Kim told Nordstrom.

Plenty Of Other Headlines

Getty | Gotham

Kim now finds herself as front-page news in every way, not limited to ongoing beef with 2021-split husband Kanye West, plus her new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. She's also the new face of designer Balenciaga.

