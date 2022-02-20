Vanessa Hudgens And Lauren New Become 'Thelma & Louise'

Forget Bonnie and Clyde and get into the ride-or-die sisterhood/friendship between Thelma and Louise, the docile housewife and the upbeat waitress. They fled to Mexico after an unfortunate incident made the latter kill a man. Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner rebel for this costume because her facial expression was the icing on the cake - not her badass sunshade in a dark theater, silk scarf, or oversized denim jacket.

As for Lauren, her frilly cold-shoulder white blouse and denim pants made her the perfect Thelma to Vanessa's Louise. She also had the demeanor to sell the character, which is very important for unrecognizable costumes. All in all, we'll rate the ladies 10/10.