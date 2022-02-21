Paris Hilton In Bikini Celebrates Birthday

Famous media personality and actress, Paris Hilton, first caught the attention of her fans in 2003 when she starred in the TV series The Simple Life. Her fame has grown ever since including her fanbase all of which remain captivated by her charming looks and flamboyant style. Paris is not only beautiful; she has the brains and talent to back it as she is a successful DJ, model, businesswoman, and singer.
The famous heiress recently celebrated her 41st birthday and took to her Instagram page to flaunt pictures from the celebration. Paris spent her birthday with her new husband, Carter Reum. The sweet couple enjoyed a lovely time at the beach and at sea and Paris shared ten photos of their moments with fans. The snapshots showed her in a bikini and left most of her followers gasping for breath. Find out why below.