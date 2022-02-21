Paris Hilton In Bikini Celebrates Birthday

Paris's 41st birthday surely has to be her best as she celebrated with her husband, Carter, with whom she tied the knot in November 2021. Carter lavished lots of gifts on her, one of which was a diamond neckpiece. Paris captioned her post, "Best birthday ever with my husband!" showing how she felt about her special day.

There were over a thousand comments and hundreds of thousands of likes on Paris' post as her fans joined in celebrating her birthday. Besides the happy birthday wishes, most of her fans admired her animal print bikini, while others referred to her and her husband as the best couples ever.

"YOU'RE the best couple❤️! Happy birthday Queen! I'm so happy to sing Stars are blind for you❤️," raved one of her fans.

Paris clearly enjoyed herself on her birthday and her fans will be hoping she has more beautiful celebrations than these.