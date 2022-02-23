Kaia Gerber Arches Back In Calvin Klein

Kaia Gerber stunned while arching her back in skimpy Calvin Klein underwear - and earning herself some cash - last year. The 20-year-old supermodel and daughter to Cindy Crawford joins E! star Kendall Jenner in fronting the American fashion giant, and it was major '90s CK vibes on her Instagram in March 2021 as a photo went edgy and bold.

Kaia was joining the #MyCalvins campaign as she posed in her black underwear, employing a hashtag also used by former CK promo face and singer Justin Bieber. Check it out below.