Two weeks ago, Christina wore a devil-inspired skintight bodysuit for date night with Rutler. The gothic print black and red leather had a corset bodice with a deep-V cut and spiked hems on the bra framing her boobs like tiaras. She styled her long blonde hair in a high ponytail and adorned it with a single red flower while wearing bright red matte lipstick.

Her followers got to see the bodysuit up close in her lovey-dovey Valentine's Day post. However, there was no mushy caption to complete the moment. Although the couple has been engaged since 2014, they haven't officially tied the knot. Regardless, it appears to have no bearing on the relationship as the couple remain as close as ever.