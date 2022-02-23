Salma Hayek Stuns In Braless Sun Dress

Entertainment
Geri Green

Salma Hayek has knocked out another flawless photo, this time posing by the ocean and in a bright yellow, skintight, and braless dress. The 55-year-old MCU star made it all things yellow in a recent Instagram share, one posted for her 20.6 million followers and including a range of throwbacks, all with the same color theme.

Hayek opened with a shot from way back, although her 2021 travels to Greece were shared - here, the Mexican went for a clingy bathing suit-come-dress look - it marked her 54th birthday last year.

Yellow Submarine

Scroll for the photo, one coming as a gallery. Salma opened in a plunging and strappy yellow dress as she gazed into the lens, continuing the palette with a swipe right as she posed whipping her hair from a beach.

The Eternals star also posed lying on chocolate-brown satins in a further snap - anyone following Hayek's Instagram in 2021 will have recognized the yellow outfit around halfway through the gallery, one showing her in a low-cut and flowing yellow dress look while rocking shades.

See The Photos Below

Here, Salma was backed by attractive flowering greenery and blue oceans, seen flaunting her famous cleavage without provocation as she rocked her hair up in a bun. Salma sported a bold red lip, with the gallery then going scuba diving style as Salma smiled in a wetsuit and with yellow flippers on her feet.

"I'm taking you in a #yellow submarine into #tbt 😜. Me los llevo en un submarino amarillo al pasado," she wrote, catering to both her English and Spanish-speaking fans. Swipe for all the looks, just scroll for more.

The post came as a welcomed break for fans of "just Salma" - January was promo central on the mom of one's Instagram, this as she largely promoted the 2021-released movie House of Gucci, co-starring singer Lady Gaga. Posing with the cast shortly after her yellow dress gallery, Salma wrote: "So honored to be part of the cast of @houseofguccimovie who just got nominated for the AARP Movies for grownups awards in the category of best ensemble cast."

An Unusual Valentine's Day

Salma this year marked the most romantic day of the year with an underwater photo featuring 2009-married husband François-Henri Pinault.

"In this day as we celebrate LOVE ❤️, lets not forget to love the oceans, nature, the air , and most importantly life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋," she captioned the shot, dedicating a hashtag to #naturelovers.

