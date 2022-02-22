Miley Cyrus In Bikini Makes Big Announcement

Miley Cyrus knows how to make an announcement. The 29-year-old singer was bikini-ready with her sensational figure on show in an Instagram share kicking off 2022 - while Miley made headlines for suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her Miley Cyrus' New Year's Ever Party on TV, she'd fully recovered by the time her January 1 update landed.

Posting for her army of followers, the former Disney star stunned with her abs out, also going fun in a printed swim look and marking the start of a fresh year. Check it out below.

Fresh Year, Fresh Bikini

Getty | Theo Wargo

Scroll for the snap. It came shortly after Miley glammed up for her TV special, one seeing her jet out to Miami and joined on stage by 22-year-old sister Noah Cyrus. The "Midnight Sky" singer's photo came confident and with major attitude - Miley posed amid colorful balloons and party streamers, also flaunting her toned body as she wore a black-and-white and halterneck two-piece.

Hints of high heels were visible as Miley sent out her signature raised lip. Cyrus also held up a sign reading: "Happy New Year Everybody." A caption, meanwhile, echoed the photo, with the signer telling fans: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! #2022."

See More Photos Below

Miley has gained over 1.4 million likes for her post, with YouTuber Tana Mongeau also leaving one. She's since made headlines for major designer action, posting in a monogrammed Gucci romper and hinting at new music while kicking back in the studio. The blonde's last album came in 2020 as she released Plastic Hearts.

Getting Back On Her Feet

Miley is fresh from a stage performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival in L.A. Here, the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus told fans:

“Standing up here right now, it doesn’t feel the same as if you would have come to see me three or four years ago. I’m just finding my feet along this platform again.”

“I know that all of us are going through that same experience, just trying to integrate back into a reality that was moving so fast, so naturally," she continued. "And now, something that should just be like breathing is suddenly difficult and anxiety-inducing and scary."

Glass Half Full

Shutterstock | 564025

Miley did end on a positive note, though, stating that "even though I’m up here with all of you, I’m just as scared as everybody else about where the world is going [and] what the future holds. But the good news is, we’re not alone."

