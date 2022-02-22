Miley Cyrus In Bikini Makes Big Announcement

Miley Cyrus knows how to make an announcement. The 29-year-old singer was bikini-ready with her sensational figure on show in an Instagram share kicking off 2022 - while Miley made headlines for suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her Miley Cyrus' New Year's Ever Party on TV, she'd fully recovered by the time her January 1 update landed.

Posting for her army of followers, the former Disney star stunned with her abs out, also going fun in a printed swim look and marking the start of a fresh year. Check it out below.