Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Anna Kendrick looked stunning in a baby pink and satin minidress flaunting her super-toned legs as she promoted the Love Life series she stars on recently. The 36-year-old actress looked closer to being in her mid-twenties back in October 2021, posting a red carpet moment to Instagram and gaining over half a million likes for her share.

Anna had gone for a girly look that was glam and unusual, also adding height to her 5'2'' frame via a pair of snazzy high heels. Ahead, see the photo, plus Anna's best.