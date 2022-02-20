Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Anna Kendrick looked stunning in a baby pink and satin minidress flaunting her super-toned legs as she promoted the Love Life series she stars on recently. The 36-year-old actress looked closer to being in her mid-twenties back in October 2021, posting a red carpet moment to Instagram and gaining over half a million likes for her share.

Anna had gone for a girly look that was glam and unusual, also adding height to her 5'2'' frame via a pair of snazzy high heels. Ahead, see the photo, plus Anna's best.

Stuns In Leggy Minidress And Heels

Scroll for the photo. It showed Anna with her costar William Jackson Harper - Harper has been making headlines as Season 2 of Love Life sees his character go main, overtaking Anna's one. Kendrick was all legs as she posed in her dress, one coming strapless, low-cut, and with a long satin train - despite the mini length. The gorgeous number was paired with a glittery buckle-accent pair of heels, although a swipe right brought an on-set photo.

See The Photo Below

Anna managed to shout out two series in one caption, writing: "Chidi….. uh, Chidi Anna Kendrick! @williamjacksonharper @lovelifeonmax @nbcthegoodplace." The post quickly gained a like from British actress Kate Beckinsale - it also wasn't the only one shared as Anna posted another moment from the glam night. Here, she name-dropped the Lanvin designer she was wearing as she wrote: "L💗VE LIFE @lanvinofficial @hbomax."

Changing Her Priorities

Anna has, like the rest of us, been in lockdown since March 2020. Opening up to Shape as she discussed her fitness and overall wellness, the brunette reflected on COVID, stating:

"A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals."

Not Focusing On Appearance

After outlining varied workouts that include hiking and Pilates, the super-fit star added:

"For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body. But now it's about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance. I definitely had to shift my thinking about it, from doing something to punish myself to doing something to make my quality of life better."

