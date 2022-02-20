NBA Rumors: Heat Would Trade Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo For Anthony Davis, Says Chris Broussard

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Davis but if they suffer a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could explore moving him next summer. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs this season, Davis is considered as the Lakers' best trade chip.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.