NBA Rumors: Heat Would Trade Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo For Anthony Davis, Says Chris Broussard

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Davis but if they suffer a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could explore moving him next summer. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs this season, Davis is considered as the Lakers' best trade chip.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

Anthony Davis To Miami Heat

One of the teams that may consider trading Davis next summer is the Miami Heat. In a recent episode of The Odd Couple, via YouTube, Fox Sports 1 analyst Chris Broussard discussed several interesting topics, including the potential blockbuster trade that would send Davis to South Beach in the 2022 NBA offseason. Broussard revealed having a conversation with "someone who works in the league" who told him that if he's the Heat, he would trade All-Star center Bam Adebayo to acquire Davis from the Lakers.

Broussard's Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea

Broussard said that he disagreed with the proposal because he believes that the Lakers deserve to receive a better trade package for Davis. Broussard thinks that Heat president Pat Riley might even consider trading Adebayo and Jimmy Butler just to get Davis next summer.

“I would do him for Bam and Jimmy Butler. I would do that. Look, if Miami goes out in the second round… [Heat president] Pat Riley might do that. AD is better than Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and we know pat Riley likes stars. He might do that.”

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For Lakers

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that the pairing of LeBron James and Davis could produce another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending Davis to Miami, the Lakers would be acquiring two All-Star caliber players who would help James return to the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in what could be his final season wearing the Purple and Gold.

Though Broussard doesn't view them on the same level as Davis, the potential arrival of Butler and Adebayo in Los Angeles would boost the Lakers' performance on both ends of the floor. If they mesh well with James and stay away from any major injury, the Lakers could form one of the most formidable "Big Threes" in the league next season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Heat?

Though it remains a big question mark if they are really willing to sacrifice Butler and Adebayo, it won't be a surprise if the Heat expresses a strong interest in acquiring Davis next summer. The Heat have long been interested in adding Davis to their roster. When he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, the Heat were rumored to be among Davis' dark-horse suitors on the market.

When he's 100 percent healthy, Davis would give the Heat a solid two-way contributor and an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. At 28, he also still fits the timeline of Heat's young stars Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

