The actress brought her A-game with a must-have Fendi accessory.
Sarah Jessica Parker And Fendi: It’s In The Bag!
Ms. Parker Is Always Dressed To Impress
When it comes to putting her best fashion foot forward, Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to bring it, no matter the venue, the show, or the red carpet. As a bonafide fashionista that always takes calculated fashion risks that leave us wanting more, SJP upped her game recently with an outfit that gave her fans a collective breath of fresh air when she appeared on Andy Cohen’s television show, Watch What Happens Live. When appearing on the show with her bestie Andy, Parker went full glam for the show, donning a long black Norma Kamali dress, black studded shoes from her very own SJP Collection, and the bag that will have all the serious sartorialists adding it to their must-have list for the spring season.
And Just Like That, Sarah Seals The Deal!
Now that her reincarnation of the iconic show Sex And The City has premiered and reignited the fashion crazy of yesteryear, Parker and Fendi have teamed up to give the fans what they want by recalibrating one of their most popular shoes from the Fendi 1999/2000 collection.
Bag lovers will take note that Fendi went all with their latest release, with the new version a wink and a nod homage to the original that appeared in a scene from the show in the early aughts - this according to Fendi’s official press release about the launch.
Fendi Fans Are All About The Bag!
Fendi is no stranger to creating fashion moments and in 2022, the luxury retailer recently debuted the limited-edition bag to wild acclaim and it is sure to be one of the most coveted purses for women to purchase for the spring season. What does this bag offer that makes it impossible to ignore and coveted among the fashion elite? For starters, the custom baguette features 3D pink sequins, fuchsia paillettes, a bordeaux leather strap, and the brand’s FF buckle.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s most ardent fans will be able to glimpse the bag in a cameo on HBO Max when it is shown in a scene on episode 9 of And Just Like That. Those that are interested in adding the Fendi Baguette bag to their collection will have to put down some serious bucks for it, however. But for $4,300, the bag can be all yours and make you the envy of concrete jungles everywhere!