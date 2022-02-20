Sarah Jessica Parker And Fendi: It’s In The Bag!

Fendi is no stranger to creating fashion moments and in 2022, the luxury retailer recently debuted the limited-edition bag to wild acclaim and it is sure to be one of the most coveted purses for women to purchase for the spring season. What does this bag offer that makes it impossible to ignore and coveted among the fashion elite? For starters, the custom baguette features 3D pink sequins, fuchsia paillettes, a bordeaux leather strap, and the brand’s FF buckle.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s most ardent fans will be able to glimpse the bag in a cameo on HBO Max when it is shown in a scene on episode 9 of And Just Like That. Those that are interested in adding the Fendi Baguette bag to their collection will have to put down some serious bucks for it, however. But for $4,300, the bag can be all yours and make you the envy of concrete jungles everywhere!