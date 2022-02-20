Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Adresses Internet Trolls

As a CrossFit Athlete and Fitness Influencer/Model, 27-year-old Dani Elle Speegle dealt with sexual harassment on the internet, especially Instagram, last year. Because most of her content is bikini-clad photoshoots flaunting her ripped physique, some people felt it was okay to post lewd messages in her comment section. Although she ignored it at first, Dani couldn't any longer.

She hosted a Q and A on her Instagram story and chose to answer some important ones. One of the anonymous Questionnaires blamed her for being a victim of targeted harassment by likening her bikini posts to a call for lewd comments. Dani quickly addressed that misconception while acknowledging her career and personal growth.

"What started out as an aesthetic challenge - quickly became the catalyst to COMPLETE internal growth and change."

Posting Bikini Pictures Isn't An Invitation To Be Distasteful

"Just because I chose to be a woman PROUD of her body and my journey doesn’t mean I should be subjected to harassment. Just because I am a woman who wants to show other women, and men, what power, strength, beauty, hard work, and dedication can look like doesn’t mean I should have to accept that I have “opened the door” for sexual photos, comments, threats, and suggestions," she wrote.

Dani continued saying,

"It most certainly doesn’t mean that I should have to be subjected to hateful comments. What is wrong with our society? Why can’t we look at a human body and simply say “Wow. She works hard. Good shit!”...and then move on?"

Enjoying Life As Her Authentic Self

Despite the one negative comment she received in her Q and A, Dani insists she's loved her life since she started CrossFit because it's helped her discover health and balance. The 27-year-old occasionally dabbles in Yoga to relieve her muscles after rigorous exercises.

"With this task of loving how my body looks I have changed so many aspects of my life. I have found self love. I have discovered my self worth. I have discovered health and balance."

She ended her passionate speech by saying she'll keep doing "her" and enjoying her life, which she did! Since that incident, we've seen more fit influencing and bikini modeling from the athlete (good to know trolls didn't faze her,) and her stamina also improved.

Right now, Dani is counting down to the 2022 CrossFit Opens starting on the 24th, and she's encouraging her colleagues to get ready too. We love a good sportswoman.

