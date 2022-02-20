Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Adresses Internet Trolls

As a CrossFit Athlete and Fitness Influencer/Model, 27-year-old Dani Elle Speegle dealt with sexual harassment on the internet, especially Instagram, last year. Because most of her content is bikini-clad photoshoots flaunting her ripped physique, some people felt it was okay to post lewd messages in her comment section. Although she ignored it at first, Dani couldn't any longer.

She hosted a Q and A on her Instagram story and chose to answer some important ones. One of the anonymous Questionnaires blamed her for being a victim of targeted harassment by likening her bikini posts to a call for lewd comments. Dani quickly addressed that misconception while acknowledging her career and personal growth.

"What started out as an aesthetic challenge - quickly became the catalyst to COMPLETE internal growth and change."