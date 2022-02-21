Khloe Kardashian Arches Back In Good American

Khloe Kardashian is stunning while arching her back in a skintight and nude bodysuit to make sure fans stock their carts with her Good American brand. The 37-year-old reality star was all hips in a stunning Instagram share posted earlier this month, one bringing in fan and celebrity love and showing off a high-collared and super-stylish look.

Khloe has been making headlines amid drama with now-ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, but she kept this post strictly business. Ahead, see the photo, plus Khloe's best.

Stuns In New Good American Promo

Scroll for the snap. The E! star, now migrating over to Hulu with her family's new show, posed amid a plain white backdrop and with her eyes closed. Kardashian was flaunting her sensational figure following what fans suspect to be major weight loss - she stood with her back arched and both arms up to her head while modeling her tight one-piece and sending out her golden tan.

Khloe's bodysuit came sleeveless, classic-cut, and definitely clingy, with a simple hoop earring finish as the only accessory. The mom of one also donned thick lashes and a red lip as she posed, goddess-like. More after the photo.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Khloe wrote: "Good Body drops tomorrow. Sizes XS - 5XL PLUS." Quick to spot the post was actress Jamie Lynn Spears - the sister to pop princess Britney Spears is known for her SKIMS influencing, although she's yet to shout out Khloe's brand. Khloe has since made headlines for going topless in only jeans and a shirt worn off as she continues to promote her label.

For 'All Shapes And Sizes'

Khloe, who has openly battled her weight and revealed suffering after being called the "fat" one amid her famous sisters, has opened up on why she founded Good American, a brand now extending its size-inclusive offerings to footwear.

"Everyone looks amazing in jeans if they have the right pair. You can be 5 foot nothing with a petite frame or 5 foot 10 (like me) with a big ol’ booty (also like me). You can be curvy, slender, or athletic—it doesn’t matter," Khloe stated. She added that Good American is for "all shapes and sizes."

Curvy 'And Proud'

Getty | Robert Kamau

The blonde continued: "Like many women, I’m curvy—and proud of it—and I struggled for years to find jeans that fit in all the right places." For more from Khloe, give her Instagram a follow.

