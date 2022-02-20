American model Lori Harvey is currently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The pair have been dating for over a year and are going really strong in their relationship. Lori enjoys spending so much time with her boyfriend and usually posts pictures of their sweet moments. However, when she is not with Michael or stunning magazine and product covers or runways, she is most likely in her exquisite Beverly Hills home, which she acquired two years ago.

Get inside Lori's beautiful home and see its features below.