Kendall Jenner In Alo Yoga Enjoys Frog Pose

Kendall Jenner is showing off her best frog pose while stretching it out in skimpy Alo Yoga. The 25-year-old supermodel is now the main promotional face for the popular activewear brand, and new photos on her Instagram are showing off the merch and the famous figure.

Posting seven days ago, Kendall stunned fans while in leggings and a sports bra, also enjoying a lemon water and, with a swipe right, showing she's pretty flexible. The low-key snaps have now caught over 6 million likes. See why below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Look

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the gallery, one shared with the E! star's 219 million followers. Kendall opened smiling with a little confidence as she lounged around on a cream and oversized outdoor couch - presumably from her California mansion. The Jimmy Choo ambassador was backed by attractive green foliage as she modeled a spaghetti-strap black sports bra, one paired with tight matching leggings.

Highlighting her chiseled and rock-hard abs, the sister to Kylie Jenner also showcased her curvy hips, with a warm lemon water in her hand bringing in zen vibes.

See The Photos Below

Kendall reappeared with a swipe right, barefoot, and seated in a bit of a frog pose while sipping her beverage. The 818 tequila founder then went cheeky with a wink as she posed indoors, closer up, and still wearing the same outfit. "Getting centered with @alo," she wrote.

Kendall is reported to have first started wearing Alo over six years ago. The brand adored by stars including Kaley Cuoco and Gigi Hadid forms just part of the model's endorsement portfolio - she also fronts Versace, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co., plus oral care brand Moon.

Swipe for the seated photo, scroll for more.

Doesn't Read The Instagram Comments

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Kendall might get thousands of comments per post, but the willowy-limbed star has revealed she trains herself not to read them. Speaking to Elle, and outlining her anxiety, Kendall revealed:

“A couple of years ago, someone started using Kylie’s and my pages as a way to promote themselves. At first, I was annoyed by it, but now I feel like it’s a blessing—it’s trained me to not look at my comments, ever.”

Naturally 'Chill'

Kendall did, however, confirm that being all zen might be due to her personality, not the yoga poses. The Pilates lover continued: “My friends are always like, Dude, you’re so much more chill and normal than anyone would ever think.”

