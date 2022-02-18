'Joel Embiid Has Been The Best Player': Charles Barkley Lists Top 3 NBA Players

The Philadelphia 76ers have been through a lot this season. Ben Simmons' refusal to play took a big toll on their plans for the campaign, and the trade rumors surrounding the team did little to help their chemistry.

That's when Joel Embiid took over. He stepped up and willed the team into championship contention, even without a true co-star by his side.

Embiid is having the best season of his career, dominating on both sides of the floor and currently leading most polls for MVP. That's why even Charles Barkley has been so impressed with him.