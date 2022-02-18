'Joel Embiid Has Been The Best Player': Charles Barkley Lists Top 3 NBA Players

Ernesto Cova

The Philadelphia 76ers have been through a lot this season. Ben Simmons' refusal to play took a big toll on their plans for the campaign, and the trade rumors surrounding the team did little to help their chemistry.

That's when Joel Embiid took over. He stepped up and willed the team into championship contention, even without a true co-star by his side.

Embiid is having the best season of his career, dominating on both sides of the floor and currently leading most polls for MVP. That's why even Charles Barkley has been so impressed with him.

Joel Embiid Is Charles Barkley's Choice For MVP

Barkley recently listed his top-3 choices for MVP, claiming that DeMar DeRozan should get more consideration right now. He ranked him ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo but right below Embiid, who he thinks has been the best in the world this season:

“Giannis is at third for me because Embiid and DeRozan they are doing more with less," Barkley said. "Yeah, I put him third not in the last. You gave me three choices. Embiid has been the best player in the NBA this season, DeMar DeRozan has been the second-best, and Giannis has been right there.”

Embiid Warns The League Upon James Harden's Arrival

Embiid has been nearly unstoppable on both ends of the floor and his numbers are just going to trend up now.

He'll have a top-notch facilitator, pick-and-roll creator, and scorer by his side in James Harden, which is why he fired a bold warning to the rest of the league:

“I mean, he used to say Scary Hours. I say scary minutes,” Embiid said after his final game before the All-Star break. “For all the 48 minutes we’re going to be on the floor all together. I’m just excited for us to be healthy. I got to keep doing what I’ve been doing and I’m sure my teammates are gonna follow. We’re pretty excited about what we can accomplish.”

It's Championship-Or-Bust In Philadelphia

Harden's arrival means championship-or-bust for the Sixers. He'll be a free agent in the summer and they risk losing him for nothing.

Embiid has been the most dominant player on Earth since the start of the season and, barring injury, he'll be the biggest factor in his team's success out of the Eastern Conference.

As for Harden, there will be no more room for excuses. It's time to step up. It's time to finally prove the doubters wrong.

