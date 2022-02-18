Bobby Lashley Says He Wants Brock Lesnar In An MMA Cage

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, albeit with an assist from Roman Reigns. Now, Lashley says he would like to face Lesnar in an MMA cage.
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In An MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Lashley retired from his MMA career with a 15-2 record. Many fans have wondered what would happen if they met in an MMA cage rather than a WWE ring. Lashley spoke about this recently during an interview with The Bleacher Report.
"So many people want to see it that a Fight Pit would be cool," The All Mighty said. "Put on some MMA gloves and get in a cage. I think any one of those things interest me."
At the Elimination Chamber, they will be locked inside a cage together, although there will also be 4 other wrestlers involved. Many are predicting that Lesnar will walk away from that match having regained the WWE Championship. Scroll down to reveal what oddsmakers are saying about who will win that match.
Brock Lesnar Favored To Win Elimination Chamber Match
Brock Lesnar is currently listed as a -115 favorite to win the men's Elimination Chamber this weekend from Saudi Arabia. If he does so, he'll head into his title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania with the WWE Championship. Lesnar has previously said he'll make his match with Roman a title vs. title bout should this happen.
Oddsmakers aren't entirely ruling out the idea of Bobby Lashley retaining, however. He has the second-highest odds of winning the Chamber match. His odds are currently listed at +150.
Brock Lesnar has been taking a lot of interviews heading towards the big match in Saudi Arabia. Scroll down to reveal what he said recently about going into the WWE Hall of Fame someday.
Brock Lesnar Does Not Care About The WWE Hall of Fame
Brock Lesnar was recently asked about the WWE Hall of Fame during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Lesnar doesn't sound like he cares about possibly being inducted someday.
"I don't really care or give a s**t -- I'm serious. I don't give a f**k if I'm in the Hall Of Fame or not," Lesnar proclaimed. "I've done what I did, I don't care if I'm leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I'm a good person, I'm a good dad, like all that stuff," he told his WWE colleague, Pat McAfee. "That's what's important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling...there's a lot of guys...this is a business about making money."
WWE just announced that one of Lesnar's biggest rivals will be the headline attraction at this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Scroll down to reveal who it is.
The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Undertaker will be the main attraction of this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He is one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the company. Of course, it was Brock Lesnar who finally ended Taker's WrestleMania win streak. The two have had a long history with one another.
This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will begin live after Smackdown the weekend of WrestleMania. It will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.
Lesnar and Undertaker have had some of the biggest matches in WWE history. Lesnar recently revealed that he suffers from anxiety from such performances. Scroll down to reveal what he said.
Brock Lesnar On Dealing With Anxiety
During his recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar noted that he deals with a lot of anxiety from big matches. He often just needs to isolate himself at home in Saskatchewan after.
“I have a total crash after being in front of audiences, Like, I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. Like, my downers – like, the anxiety from that – like, takes me a few days to recover. Forever, yeah it’s been that way. Like, I used to be on – have big wrestling matches in high school and – like, to come down from big arenas it’s like, I get nervous around people and I’m awkward as f*ck. Yeah, but I’m putting on a show.”
Lesnar will likely need some downtime after this weekend's Elimination Chamber event from Saudi Arabia.