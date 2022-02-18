Bobby Lashley Says He Wants Brock Lesnar In An MMA Cage

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Lashley retired from his MMA career with a 15-2 record. Many fans have wondered what would happen if they met in an MMA cage rather than a WWE ring. Lashley spoke about this recently during an interview with The Bleacher Report.

"So many people want to see it that a Fight Pit would be cool," The All Mighty said. "Put on some MMA gloves and get in a cage. I think any one of those things interest me."

At the Elimination Chamber, they will be locked inside a cage together, although there will also be 4 other wrestlers involved. Many are predicting that Lesnar will walk away from that match having regained the WWE Championship. Scroll down to reveal what oddsmakers are saying about who will win that match.