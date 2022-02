One of the biggest stories in recent sports history has finally come to an end. Ben Simmons is no longer a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and will be back on the court pretty soon.

Simmons' months-long standoff with the Sixers cost him nearly $20 million, alleging that he wasn't mentally ready to suit up and needed a new environment to be back to his former self. Needless to say, the team didn't buy that narrative, and neither did the fans.