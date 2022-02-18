NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Fire Tom Thibodeau Pretty Soon

The New York Knicks are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference. They're 9 games below .500 and head to the All-Star break with more questions than answers.

Julius Randle is a shell of himself, Kemba Walker's signing is a mistake, the young players barely play, and RJ Barrett's insane workload finally caught up to him.

And who's to blame? For some, that's Tom Thibodeau.