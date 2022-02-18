NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Fire Tom Thibodeau Pretty Soon

This situation isn't exactly surprising for Thibs. Even if their dream season last year seemed promising, no one's ever safe at the Big Apple:
"A byproduct of losing is everyone wants to place blame. And I understand that," the coach told the media. "We all have jobs to do. (The season) has not gone as well as it has. It didn’t go great last year until the end, right? Lock into what we have to do. Don’t get caught up in getting distracted. And focus on how we can do better. That’s where I want the focus to lie."
Thibodeau is one of the best defensive minds in the NBA but he just refuses to learn from his past mistakes. Wearing his players out to the point of risking big injuries, inflexible rotations, and tardiness in adjustments have always doomed his teams. Now, he might be out of a job when the season resumes next week.