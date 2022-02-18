Becky Lynch Says Lita Was Her Teenage Idol Ahead Of Elimination Chamber Clash

Without Lita, Becky Lynch may never have become "The Man", she may never have won the first-ever all-female WrestleMania main event. In fact, she may never have even entered into sports entertainment at all. During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Lynch admitted that Lita was her idol growing up.

“Lita was my teenage idol,” Lynch told Yahoo Sports. “If you told me back then that in 22 years I would be facing her — as I walked around in my baggy pants with the top of my [underwear] out and my dyed red hair — I would have lost my mind. In my first match I was doing Lita-canranas. To know that I will be facing her for the Raw women’s championship, the same one she presented to us at WrestleMania 32, it’s something unfathomable.”

As for Lita, she seems just as excited about facing Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Scroll down to reveal what she has said about it.