Angus Cloud, Megan Thee Stallion, And More Sit Front Row At Coach's Runway Show

Getty | ANGELA WEISS

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Coach lit its NYFW Runway show's front row with trending stars from Grammy-award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion to Euphoria sensation Angus Cloud. These next-gen celebrities drew the attention of every camera as they enjoyed the show dressed in Coach.

Megan wore a black trench coat and booties with her hair packed in a high ponytail, while Angus wore a casual sherpa-lined jacket, white turtleneck, blue corduroy pants, and white sneakers.

Other celebrities present were South African viral sensation Elsa MajimboInstagram Influencers/Model Rickey Thompson and Wisdom KayeRiverdale's Charles Melton, 13 Reason's Why Tommy Dorfman, and more.

FW22 Runway Experience

Getty | ANGELA WEISS

Coach's runway featured giant houses (okay, only the front, but that's just semantic, right?), a dining table for two, and strategically arranged cars to emphasize its tagline of "Returning Home." The collection featured a modern take on classic Nineties grunge style reminiscent of fashionable comfort. In essence, brunch outfits that can fit outside, so it's safe to say Stuart Vevers nailed the theme.

"Once upon a town at golden hour. 🌇 Sure, the empty set for #CoachFall22 might look like every other neighborhood. But then you stay a while and realize everyone has really great taste in bags and clothes."

Coach Fall Fashion Statement

Getty | Melodie Jeng

Coach's 42-look fashion show included Sherpa-lined coats like Angus wore on the front row, plaid dresses like Hari Nef's, colorful sunglasses, XXL Graphic Tees, and boots. The fashion house upgraded its totes and cross bags with newer designs incorporating street art Graffiti (the soul of New York) into its prints.

More than fashion, Coach proved its art support with a donation to the Free Arts NYC organization.

Runway Recap

In his collection notes, Stuart explained his vision for the Fall collection started with a feeling of Love. Remixing classic styles and rekindling nostalgia among the American populace brought him joy as they created the set to match his designs. You can see the vision through the carefully worded captions accompanying each post on the brand's official Instagram.

Hari Nef's Thoughts On Coach FW22

Getty | Melodie Jeng

Hari Nef told Gotham Magazine,

"It's become important and intuitive to me to support American fashion, and no fashion is more American than Coach. Stuart understands the history of the American woman and how she dressed. He also understands the present of the American woman, and is not afraid to take risks in defining her look for the future."

The baby doll dresses for the young ones switching to trench coats and lace dresses for the grown women impressed the actress.

