Angus Cloud, Megan Thee Stallion, And More Sit Front Row At Coach's Runway Show

Coach lit its NYFW Runway show's front row with trending stars from Grammy-award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion to Euphoria sensation Angus Cloud. These next-gen celebrities drew the attention of every camera as they enjoyed the show dressed in Coach.

Megan wore a black trench coat and booties with her hair packed in a high ponytail, while Angus wore a casual sherpa-lined jacket, white turtleneck, blue corduroy pants, and white sneakers.

Other celebrities present were South African viral sensation Elsa Majimbo, Instagram Influencers/Model Rickey Thompson and Wisdom Kaye, Riverdale's Charles Melton, 13 Reason's Why Tommy Dorfman, and more.